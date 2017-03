McAllen police are asking for your help in identifying the man suspected of robbing the IBC bank in downtown McAllen late Thursday afternoon. Police are releasing few details about the robbery, but say no one was hurt. A picture of the suspect captured from the bank’s surveillance cameras shows him to be about 5-feet-7, about 170 pounds, with brown but graying hair. Police are offering a 5-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.