Suspect, Victims Named In Double-Killing In Alton

Investigators have identified the suspect they’re looking for in the shooting deaths of two men in Alton Friday night.

Alton police say it was 22-year-old Oscar Armando Velasquez who fled before officers found the men dead in a neighborhood in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue. Killed were 34-year-old Carlos Perez and 25-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez. A third man was wounded and remains in the hospital.

Officials say the shooting broke out during a domestic dispute but have not elaborated. Both Alton police and Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate.

