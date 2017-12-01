Home NATIONAL Suspected Airport Gunman Became Increasingly Erratic
Suspected Airport Gunman Became Increasingly Erratic
Suspected Airport Gunman Became Increasingly Erratic

Suspected Airport Gunman Became Increasingly Erratic

(AP) – Friends, family and court records say Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago went from a quiet, often-solitary figure to an angry and volatile one, with a string of violent outbursts and other erratic behavior in the year before the deadly attack.  Just last month, he was seen standing alone in the parking lot outside an Anchorage, Alaska, liquor store, waving his arms and screaming as if arguing with himself.

The 26-year-old Iraq War veteran is accused of killing five people and wounding six in a shooting rampage last week at the airport in Florida. He faces a possible death sentence if convicted.

