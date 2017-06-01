Home TEXAS Suspected Cartel Gunmen Assassinate Top Prosecutor In Nuevo Laredo
Suspected Cartel Gunmen Assassinate Top Prosecutor In Nuevo Laredo
The recent ramp up of violence across the border in Nuevo Laredo has claimed the lives of a top state prosecutor and three other law enforcement officials.

The four were leaving a meeting at a government office late Wednesday night when they were attacked by gunmen. Among those killed was Ricardo Martinez Chavez, who headed the Nuevo Laredo office of the Tamaulipas state attorney general.

A report in the San Antonio Express News notes that Nuevo Laredo began experiencing an increase in violence last year, attributed to clashes between rival factions of the Zetas drug cartel.

