Suspected Cartel Gunmen Assassinate Top Prosecutor In Nuevo Laredo

The recent ramp up of violence across the border in Nuevo Laredo has claimed the lives of a top state prosecutor and three other law enforcement officials.

The four were leaving a meeting at a government office late Wednesday night when they were attacked by gunmen. Among those killed was Ricardo Martinez Chavez, who headed the Nuevo Laredo office of the Tamaulipas state attorney general.

A report in the San Antonio Express News notes that Nuevo Laredo began experiencing an increase in violence last year, attributed to clashes between rival factions of the Zetas drug cartel.