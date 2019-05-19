Suspected Drunk Driver Arraigned Following Deadly 3-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville

A Raymondville woman remains jailed after being arraigned on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault for a 3-vehicle collision that killed one man and injured his young son.

DPS troopers say 26-year-old Dayna Louise Salinas, driving a Chevrolet Impala, was heading north on Business 77 south of Raymondville last Thursday night when she rear-ended a Chevrolet Malibu. The force of the collision caused the Malibu to skid into the southbound lane where it was hit by an oncoming Chevrolet Silverado.

The Malibu driver, 19-year-old Jonathan Young, also of Raymondville, was rushed to the hospital, where he died. His 4-year-old son is still in critical condition in a San Antonio hospital. The pickup driver is hospitalized also in critical condition.