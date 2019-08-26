Suspected Drunk Driver Kills 2 In McAllen

A Rio Grande City man has been charged in a suspected drunk driving crash in McAllen that killed two people and seriously injured seven more. 22-year-old David Garcia Junior was arrested early Sunday morning at the scene of the wreck at the intersection of North 10th and Hackberry.

Police say Garcia was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that plowed into an SUV. Two people inside the SUV were killed – 52-year-old Patricia Rodriguez and 2-year-old Patricia Vargas, both of McAllen. Seven other people were hospitalized.

Garcia is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and seven counts of intoxication assault. He remains jailed on bonds totaling $345,000.