Suspected Drunk Driver Kills One Passenger, Inures Another
Suspected Drunk Driver Kills One Passenger, Inures Another

Suspected Drunk Driver Kills One Passenger, Inures Another

A pickup truck driver is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in a weekend wreck that killed and injured two passengers.

The pickup was heading south on Expressway 281 near Trenton early Saturday morning when the driver lost control. The truck rolled and the passengers were thrown out. 23-year-old John Michael Salazar of Edcouch was killed instantly.

A woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver was not hurt, but was arrested by Edinburg police on suspicion of driving drunk.

