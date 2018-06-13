Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck Kills 1 In Brownsville

A 25-year-old man is facing intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges after a 2-vehicle crash in Brownsville that killed a 19-year-old man early Wednesday morning.

Brownsville police say the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu slammed into the back of a Pontiac G-6 that was stopped at the traffic light at Boca Chica Boulevard and Coria Street. The driver of the Pontiac, Abel Michael Rose, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was hospitalized with head injuries.

The driver of the Chevy, Samuel Trejo Junior, was arrested. He is being treated for lower body injuries before he is arraigned on the criminal charges.