Suspected Killer Of Abigail Estrada Set For Trial Monday

More than nine years later, Ruben Torres will stand trial for the murder of Abigail Estrada. Jury selection is to begin Monday for the 26-year-old Torres, who is charged with capital murder. It was in 2007 when Torres, then 16, allegedly kidnapped the 13-year-old Estrada, who was his girlfriend, and apparently killed her. Torres had been arrested shortly after Estrada disappeared, but was let go due to a lack of evidence.

It was a cold case investigation that led to Torres being arrested again, in August of 2015, and he was later indicted. Although Torres was 16 at the time of the crime, he’s been certified to stand trial as an adult. Estrada’s body has never been found.