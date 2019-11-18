Suspected Money Smugglers Caught Trying To Cross Into Mexico

Two people face federal money laundering charges after getting caught trying to cross into Mexico with undeclared cash.

Homeland Security investigators say Miguel Bueno and Angelica Villa who were arrested November 13th both have dates in federal court this Tuesday. Investigators say Bueno and Villa received over a million-two-hundred-thousand dollars in bundles from another two accomplices who are still at large.

Bueno and Villa told investigators they were paid to count and deliver the money to their contacts in Reynosa. They were arrested trying to enter Mexico at the Progreso International Bridge last Wednesday.