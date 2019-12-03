Suspected Robber Dies Of Gunshot Wound

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say they believe it was a robber who was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a rural area north of Weslaco.

Deputies responded to a small neighborhood off of Mile 6 West and Mile 13-1/2 North, after the man showed up at a hospital where he died of a gunshot wound. He’s been identified as 32-year-old Emmanuel Alvarado of Mercedes.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra says the Major Crimes Unit continues to gather statements and other information to piece together just what happened.