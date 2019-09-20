Suspected Trooper Shooter Hit With Upgraded Capital Murder Charge

The Edinburg man accused of shooting Valley DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez is now under a capital murder indictment.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez says a grand jury has handed up an indictment on the upgraded charge against 24-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez.

Godinez had been charged with attempted capital murder after the April 6th shooting that left Sanchez with a debilitating head wound. The indictment on the heightened charge comes almost a month after Sanchez died – a day after undergoing additional surgery for the gunshot wound.

The new charge makes Godinez eligible for the death penalty if he’s convicted.