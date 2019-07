The suspect accused of shooting a state trooper in Edinburg is pleading not guilty to attempted murder charges.

Víctor Godinez presented his plea during his formal arraignment in court Wednesday. The case stems from the shooting of Department of Public Safety Trooper Moisés Sánchez during a traffic stop back in April.

The DPS South Texas Facebook page posted a message from Sánchez’s wife who says her husband is due for his final surgery on his head next Monday.