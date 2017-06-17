Home TEXAS Suspects Accused Of Assaulting Border Patrol Agent Arrested
(AP) – Authorities in New Mexico say two suspects accused of assaulting an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas with a machete have been arrested.

Dona Ana County Sheriff’s officials say 31-year-old Fernando Puga of Las Cruces was taken into custody Thursday.

He’s being held on a $1 million cash bond on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

On Tuesday, FBI agents in the El Paso Sector arrested 33-year-old Sergio Ivan Vanegas-Quinonez on an outstanding warrant of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated assault.

He’s being held at the El Paso County Detention Center in Texas awaiting extradition to Dona Ana County.

The 30-year-old Border Patrol agent attacked June 9 in El Paso remains hospitalized in critical condition.

