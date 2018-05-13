Suspect’s Fourth Drunk Driving Arrest Claims Mercedes Mother’s Life

An Alamo man charged in the suspected drunken driving death of a Mercedes woman last week has been arrested for DWI three times before.

Jail records show Ignacio Navarro Junior was first arrested for drunk driving when he was 21 in 2001. There was a second DWI arrest in 2007, and a third just two years later. The 38-year-old Navarro is now charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Mercedes police say last Thursday afternoon, Navarro smashed his cargo truck into the back of an SUV at the intersection of the I-2 frontage road and Texas Avenue. 47-year-old Christina Bruno was killed. Her adult daughter and the woman’s three children were rushed to the hospital. All three children, ages 8, 6, and 11 months, remain in critical condition.

Photo courtesy of Hidalgo county jail