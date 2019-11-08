Suspects In NH Couple’s Death In TX Appear In Court

Adam Curtis Williams appears in the Texas 105th District Court in Kingsville, Texas at the Kleberg County Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. A (Courtney Sacco /Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

Adam Curtis Williams appears in the Texas 105th District Court in Kingsville, Texas at the Kleberg County Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. A (Courtney Sacco /Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

The suspects in the death of a New Hampshire couple in Texas are making their first court appearance. Adam Williams and Amanda Noverr appeared before a Kleburg County judge this morning where bond was set for each at a million-dollars.

The Utah couple is accused of felony theft after prosecutors say they were pictured in the pickup belonging to James and Michelle Butler as it went into Mexico last month. The Butlers were later discovered buried in a grave on a North Padre Island beach. Williams, Noverr, and Noverr’s child were captured in Mexico and returned to Texas this week.