Suspects Killed In Attempted Game Room Robbery Were Teenagers

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials are confirming two teenagers were shot and killed in their apparent attempt to rob an illegal gambling operation just east of Edinburg over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Deputies had responded to a call of gunshots at around 2:30 Saturday morning at a building on the 13-hundred block of South Alamo Road. They arrived to find two young men dead – identified as 19-year-old Michael Daniel Garcia and 15-year-old Jorge Ariano.

A private security guard hired to protect the 8-liner establishment told deputies he opened fire on two suspected robbers and that a third ran off. That person is still being sought. Sheriff’s investigators continue to look into the shooting to determine if the security guard was justified in using deadly force.