Suspects Named In Pharr Man’s Killing

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators have identified two suspects in the shooting death of a Pharr man last weekend.

Homicide investigators are working to track down Miguel Angel Felix Ojeda and Javier de Salgado, and are working with counterparts in Mexico. Sheriff’s deputies had responded to a report of gunfire late Saturday morning just south of La Blanca.

A few miles further south on FM 493, they found the victim, 51-year-old Francisco Javier Guzman-Galindo, in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The driver had also been shot but survived. Warrants have been issued for both suspects charging them with murder and attempted murder.