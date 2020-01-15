Suspects Sought In Donna High School Student’s Slaying

A Donna high school student who was shot to death late Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah Castillo. Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials disclosed his name Wednesday afternoon.

Homicide investigators say it appeared Castillo had been shot only about 15 minutes before his body was discovered by a farm worker along a caliche road off of Valley View Road south of the Donna reservoirs. Investigators are continuing their search for the killer or killers, and are urging anyone who knows something to call the CrimeStoppers line at 956-668-8477.

Meanwhile, the Donna school district has made a crisis response team available to provide grief counseling to students impacted by the tragedy.