Suspended Brownsville Fire Chief Pleads Not Guilty To Theft Charges

Suspended Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo says he is innocent of the criminal charges he’s been hit with. Elizondo, on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to charges of theft and misapplication of fiduciary property contained in an indictment handed up three weeks ago. It accuses Elizondo of improperly withdrawing thousands of dollars from the political fund of the Brownsville Firefighters Association.

The alleged theft occurred during the two years Elizondo was the president of the union and before he was named fire chief in 2016. Elizondo maintains the allegations are political and an attempt to discredit him. Elizondo is tentatively set to go on trial January 16th.