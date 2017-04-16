Home LOCAL Suspended San Juan Cop Due Back In Court This Week
Suspended San Juan Cop Due Back In Court This Week
Suspended San Juan Cop Due Back In Court This Week

Suspended San Juan Cop Due Back In Court This Week

A San Juan police officer remains in federal custody after being accused of lying to federal drug enforcement agents. Officer Richard Castillo heard the charges against him as he made his initial appearance in federal court Friday – a day after he was arrested, and then suspended without pay. He will make his second court appearance Wednesday to learn whether he’ll be granted bond.

Castillo is reported to have made false statements to DEA agents following the seizure of drugs from an abandoned vehicle late last year. San Juan police say Castillo will be off the street until the outcome of his criminal case.

