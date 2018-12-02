Home NATIONAL Police: Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Exposed To White Powder
Police: Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Exposed To White Powder
NATIONAL
0

Police: Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Exposed To White Powder

0
0
donald trump jr. and wife vanessa
now viewing

Police: Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Exposed To White Powder

GRAND CANYON HELICOPTER CRASH-1
now playing

Family, Friends ID Grand Canyon Crash Victims

MYANMAR MUSLIMS
now playing

'I feel trapped': Violence Fuels Fear Among Myanmar Muslims

congress-budget-deficit
now playing

Trump's $4.4T Budget Features Soaring Deficits

dont drink and drive
now playing

Man Fails To Make Case That DWI Laws Discriminate Against Alcoholics

murder
now playing

Four Teens Charged With Murder Over Stolen Backpack

Humansmuggling_1476984976253_4287196_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Human Smugglers Arrested, Immigrants Rescued In Matamoros

policelights_1500806570367_10111519_ver1_0
now playing

New Digital Tool Available To Quicken Emergency Response Times

filemon vela
now playing

Vela Introduces Bill To Beef Up Port Staffing

DRUG CARTELS GUN BATTLES MEXIO VIOLENCE MEXICO
now playing

Mexico: 2 Missing Police Probably Held By Drug Cartel

investigation generic
now playing

High Level Of Alcohol Found In Autopsy Of Texas State Pledge

(AP) – Police say Donald Trump Jr.’s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and was taken to New York City hospital as a precaution.  A police department spokesman says a preliminary test of the powder indicated it wasn’t dangerous.

They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment. Police say she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.  The Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear what the powder was.

Detectives from the New York Police Department’s intelligence division and Secret Service agents are investigating. A spokeswoman for the Secret Service hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

Related posts:

  1. Israel AG Delays Police Report On Netanyahu Corruption Probe
  2. Husband Fatally Shoots Wife In Front Of Their Children
  3. Flags At Half-Staff To Honor 2 Slain Ohio Police Officers
  4. Trump’s $4.4T Budget Features Soaring Deficits
Related Posts
GRAND CANYON HELICOPTER CRASH-1

Family, Friends ID Grand Canyon Crash Victims

jsalinas 0
congress-budget-deficit

Trump’s $4.4T Budget Features Soaring Deficits

jsalinas 0
39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli OHIO OFFICERS KILLED

Flags At Half-Staff To Honor 2 Slain Ohio Police Officers

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video