Home WORLD Suspicious Optics Said To Have Exposed Israeli Raid In Gaza
Suspicious Optics Said To Have Exposed Israeli Raid In Gaza
WORLD
0

Suspicious Optics Said To Have Exposed Israeli Raid In Gaza

0
0
Q2B2URY5NZDLTE76EW757EUVTY
now viewing

Suspicious Optics Said To Have Exposed Israeli Raid In Gaza

Jacob Anderson
now playing

No Jail Time For Ex-Baylor Student Accused Of Sex Assault

EXECUTION CHAMBER
now playing

Texas Executes Inmate For Killing Newlywed

Julian Castro moves toward 2020 White House run
now playing

Julian Castro Moves Toward 2020 White House Run

U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves federal court in Manhattan
now playing

Former Trump Lawyer Cohen Sentenced To 3 Years

Judge_gavel
now playing

Brownsville Judge Rules One-Time Murder Suspect Was Defending Himself

made-in-china
now playing

Report: China Could Allow More Access For Foreign Companies

1071848246-e1544622314818
now playing

Trump Cites France Attack As Reason For US-Mexico Wall

U2XQZYOARZELJDZDHOQCLERZNU
now playing

US Consumer Prices Flat In November As Energy Plunges

112158c74e1e43428af57c80c2b25a0b
now playing

Russian Official Threatens To Block Google

5c101126134b7.image
now playing

UN Secretary-General Returns To Climate Talks

(AP) – A month after a heavy round of Israel-Hamas fighting, the undercover Israeli operation that sparked the battle remains clouded in mystery.
The Israeli army has kept mum, while Hamas officials aren’t talking while they investigate. With each side protective of its secrets, and possibly keen to spread disinformation, the full story may never be known.
But based on interviews with Hamas officials, a picture is emerging of a meticulously planned Israeli intelligence operation in which agents posing as Palestinian aid workers may have been undetected for up to two weeks before it went awry.

No related posts.

Related Posts
made-in-china

Report: China Could Allow More Access For Foreign Companies

Roxanne Garcia 0
112158c74e1e43428af57c80c2b25a0b

Russian Official Threatens To Block Google

Roxanne Garcia 0
5c101126134b7.image

UN Secretary-General Returns To Climate Talks

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video