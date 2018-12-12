Suspicious Optics Said To Have Exposed Israeli Raid In Gaza

(AP) – A month after a heavy round of Israel-Hamas fighting, the undercover Israeli operation that sparked the battle remains clouded in mystery.

The Israeli army has kept mum, while Hamas officials aren’t talking while they investigate. With each side protective of its secrets, and possibly keen to spread disinformation, the full story may never be known.

But based on interviews with Hamas officials, a picture is emerging of a meticulously planned Israeli intelligence operation in which agents posing as Palestinian aid workers may have been undetected for up to two weeks before it went awry.

No related posts.