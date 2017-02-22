Home NATIONAL Suspicious Package Causes Evacuations In New Jersey, Found To Be A Hoax
Suspicious Package Causes Evacuations In New Jersey, Found To Be A Hoax
NATIONAL
0

Suspicious Package Causes Evacuations In New Jersey, Found To Be A Hoax

0
0
INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now viewing

Suspicious Package Causes Evacuations In New Jersey, Found To Be A Hoax

HARRISON FORD FLYOVER
now playing

Video Shows Harrison Ford Wrongly Flying Over Airliner; Watch Video

LIEF EXPACTANCY
now playing

Life Expectancy To Keep Rising; S. Korean Women Could Hit 91

A Russian Progress spacecraft blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome
now playing

Russian Supply Ship Launched To International Space Station

CALIFORNIA FLOODING
now playing

225 People Evacuated From Flooded Neighborhood

DAKOTA PIPLINE PROTEST CAMP
now playing

US Shutting Down Dakota Access Oil Pipeline Protest Camp

TOWNHALL MEETINGS WITH GOP
now playing

GOP Members Of Congress Meet With Protests At Town Halls

MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Mexicans Weigh The Daunting Prospect Of Deportee Camps

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Edinburg Man To Prison For 25 Years For Killing Roommate

CHILD CHILDREN HOT CAR DEATH
now playing

McAllen Police Rescue Newborn Left Inside A Locked Car

shooting
now playing

One Arrested After Houston Hospital Shooting Report

(AP) – A bomb squad has dismantled a suspicious package that led to the evacuation of two apartment buildings in New Jersey.  The package, which later was determined to be a hoax, was found near a pay phone outside a convenience store Tuesday evening in Linden.  Police say officers immediately began clearing the area and shutting down streets.

Two apartment buildings were evacuated in the process.   Linden Mayor Derek Armstead tells WNBC-TV in New York City that photos of the package showed objects that looked like dynamite tied together with tape, with a device attached.  Police say the Union County bomb squad used a robot to “disrupt” the package as a precaution.   Evacuated residents were later escorted back to their homes. No one was injured.  Authorities continue to investigate.

Related posts:

  1. 3 Held In French Anti-Terrorism Raids; Bomb Squad On Site
  2. Mexico: 5 Dead Bodies Dumped Along Highway In Veracruz State
  3. Officer Killed Responding To Traffic Accident
  4. 11 People Pass Through Unmanned Airport Security Checkpoint
Related Posts
HARRISON FORD FLYOVER

Video Shows Harrison Ford Wrongly Flying Over Airliner; Watch Video

jsalinas 0
LIEF EXPACTANCY

Life Expectancy To Keep Rising; S. Korean Women Could Hit 91

jsalinas 0
CALIFORNIA FLOODING

225 People Evacuated From Flooded Neighborhood

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video