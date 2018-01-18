Home TEXAS Sutherland Springs Church Hero To Attend President’s State Of The Union Address
Sutherland Springs Church Hero To Attend President’s State Of The Union Address
TEXAS
0

Sutherland Springs Church Hero To Attend President’s State Of The Union Address

0
0
Stephen Willeford
now viewing

Sutherland Springs Church Hero To Attend President’s State Of The Union Address

FAJITA GATE FINAL PIC
now playing

Fajita-Gate Suspect To Go On Trial For Theft This Spring

us marshall killed in pennsylvania serving warrant
now playing

Federal Officer Serving A Search Warrant In Pennsylvania Is Killed

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Zapata drug bust
now playing

Agents Snag A Ton Of Pot In Zapata County

Mexico Violence
now playing

Mexican Police Discover Human Remains Of 33 People

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Possible Murder-Suicide Involving Sheriff's Manager Under Investigation

Erica, Alex, and Jose Angel Alvarado Rivera murdered in mexico
now playing

Mexico Rights Group Blames Mayor's Security Unit For Killings Of 3 Progreso Siblings

ARRESTS LOGO-1
now playing

Puerto Rico Issues Over 100 Warrants For Alleged Drug Ring

Nikki Haley
now playing

US Ambassador To UN Chides North Korea, Iran, Syria

Chile Pope
now playing

No Protests To Be Allowed During Pope Trip

ISRAEL GAZA STRIP TUNNELS
now playing

Israel Digs Deep To Thwart Tunnel Threat From Gaza Strip

(Sutherland Springs, TX) — The man who shot the Sutherland Springs church shooter is invited to attend President Trump’s state of the union address. Stephen Willeford and his wife have been invited to join U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar at the presidential event on January 30th.

On Sunday morning, November 5th last year, Devin Kelley had just shot and killed more than 20 church-goers inside Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church when he was shot and wounded by Willeford in the parking lot. Willeford and another man then went after Kelley in a high speed chase that ended when Kelley crashed his pick-up and was found dead inside.

Related posts:

  1. Man Convicted In Slaying Of Man Attempting Citizen’s Arrest
  2. Criminal Charges Filed After Woman Wounded By Negligent Gun Discharge Inside Pharr H-E-B
  3. Juvenile Suspect Ordered Transferred To Adult Court In Rio Grande City Teen’s Murder
  4. Cold Snap Eases In Texas, Some Outdoor Deaths Investigated
Related Posts
INVESTIGATION GENERIC

Possible Murder-Suicide Involving Sheriff’s Manager Under Investigation

jsalinas 0
HELICOPTER CRASH

High Speed, Low Rotor Speed Led To Helicopter Crash

jsalinas 0
deadly fire fatal fire

13-Year-Old Boy Dies Trying To Save Paralyzed Dad From Fire

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video