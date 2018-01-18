Sutherland Springs Church Hero To Attend President’s State Of The Union Address

(Sutherland Springs, TX) — The man who shot the Sutherland Springs church shooter is invited to attend President Trump’s state of the union address. Stephen Willeford and his wife have been invited to join U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar at the presidential event on January 30th.

On Sunday morning, November 5th last year, Devin Kelley had just shot and killed more than 20 church-goers inside Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church when he was shot and wounded by Willeford in the parking lot. Willeford and another man then went after Kelley in a high speed chase that ended when Kelley crashed his pick-up and was found dead inside.