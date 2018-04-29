Home TEXAS Sutherland Springs Church Members Invited To White House
(AP) – The White House has invited members of the Texas church where a gunman killed more than two dozen people last year to Washington for the National Day of Prayer.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that five members of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs will join President Donald Trump for a prayer service Thursday.

They include Frank and Sherri Pomeroy, the church’s pastor and his wife. Their 14-year-old daughter, Anabelle, was among those killed during the November massacre. Authorities put the official death toll at 26 because one of the 25 people killed was pregnant.

Sherri Pomeroy told the newspaper she was honored by the invitation. Her husband is scheduled to lead a short prayer as part of the service.

