SUV Drives Through Chicago-Area Mall, Crashes Into Store

photo courtesy of News 10 ABC

(AP) – Police have arrested a man who drove through the corridors of a suburban Chicago mall before crashing into a clothing store.

Video posted on TV station WGN’s website shows the black Chevy Trailblazer driving through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. People can be seen running in one shaky clip, but there were no immediate reports that anyone had been struck by the SUV.

Witness Lateef Farooqui told CBS 2 that he was on the second floor of the mall when he saw the vehicle driving through the mall “like you would a shopping cart.” He says the SUV drove over a kiosk and then struck a Forever 21 before the driver jumped out and was captured by police.

