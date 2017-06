(New York, NY) — Nine people are hurt after an SUV jumped the curb in Midtown this afternoon. According to the FDNY, four people were seriously hurt with non-life threatening injuries and five others suffered minor injures. Officials say the incident happened at 12:30 p.m. in front of 400 West 37th Street. One eyewitness said the driver tried to avoid a minivan, but hit the gas pedal instead and jumped the curb. The injured were taken to local hospitals.