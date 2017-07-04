Sweden Launches Manhunt For Beer Truck Driver

(AP) – Swedish police have launched a nationwide manhunt for the person or persons who drove a stolen beer truck down a pedestrian street in Stockholm and crashed it into a department store.

Police released photos of a man wearing a greenish hood at the top of an escalator, believed to be somehow “connected to the event.”

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven described the crash as a terror attack and said two people were killed. Sweden’s police chief Dan Eliasson said they have had no contact with “the person or persons” who drove the stolen truck but police started “a preliminary investigation of suspected terrorist crimes.”The head of Sweden’s security agency, Anders Thornberg, said they are “conducting intensive intelligence work to identify the person or persons behind the attack.”