Home WORLD Swedes Charge Syrian Asylum Seeker With War Crime
Swedes Charge Syrian Asylum Seeker With War Crime
WORLD
0

Swedes Charge Syrian Asylum Seeker With War Crime

0
0
479
now viewing

Swedes Charge Syrian Asylum Seeker With War Crime

kerry-trump-israel
now playing

Trump Responds After Kerry's Speech

1676763_630x354
now playing

Actress Dies A Day After Her Daughter

1474274790550
now playing

The Latest: Syrian Army Announces Truce After 'Successes'

Russia Military Plane
now playing

Russian Plane Crash Probe Rules Out Explosion

medium
now playing

Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio

POLICE SHOOTING-2
now playing

Video Appears To Show Texas Police Shooting Man Walking Away

ap16358627802299-e1482943851409
now playing

Turkey, Russia Discussing Syria Cease-Fire

JohnKerryPost
now playing

In Parting Shot, Kerry Criticizes Israel Over Settlements

dylann-roof-1481844685
now playing

Roof Has Death Penalty Case Hearing Acting As Own Lawyer

carrie-fisher
now playing

Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

(AP) – Swedish prosecutors say a Syrian man has been charged with war crimes for having taken part in the 2012 execution of seven government troops in Syria.

Investigator Kristina Lindehoff Carleson says the conflict then “was a non-international armed conflict between the Syrian government and a number of armed groups.”

Lindehoff Carleson says the 46-year-old man had joined rebels in Syria and appeared in a May 2012 video where seven “defenseless” soldiers were executed. It was not immediately clear which rebel group he had joined.

She says the charge “should in no way been seen as an endorsement of the ongoing conflict in Syria.”

The man sought asylum in Sweden in 2013 and has been held in pre-trial custody since March, according to the prosecution.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Syrian Army Announces Truce After ‘Successes’
  2. Turkey, Russia Discussing Syria Cease-Fire
  3. Officials: US, Russian Military Talks Quietly Proving Useful
  4. Pope Wishes Christmas Peace To Those Scarred By War
Related Posts
1676763_630x354

Actress Dies A Day After Her Daughter

Zack Cantu 0
1474274790550

The Latest: Syrian Army Announces Truce After ‘Successes’

Zack Cantu 0
Russia Military Plane

Russian Plane Crash Probe Rules Out Explosion

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video