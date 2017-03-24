Home NATIONAL Sweet News: Germany’s Haribo To Produce Gummy Bears In USA
Sweet News: Germany’s Haribo To Produce Gummy Bears In USA
NATIONAL
0

Sweet News: Germany’s Haribo To Produce Gummy Bears In USA

0
0
AP_01031505503
now viewing

Sweet News: Germany’s Haribo To Produce Gummy Bears In USA

media-5a88bc3cc55245b1a4d362923fc6d1bcDurableGoods
now playing

US Durable Goods Orders Rose In February, Led By Aircraft

694940094001_5371196299001_5371172756001-vs
now playing

Trump Administration Approves Keystone XL Pipeline

trumps-pick-for-budget-chief-could-make-one-of-his-biggest-campaign-promises-less-likely
now playing

Budget Chief Says Trump Ready To Move On

06_TRX400EX_black
now playing

Father, Child Hurt In ATV Accident

C7oWbGGVMAA0ZoZ
now playing

Brady's Jersey Returned

school chairs classroom
now playing

Maryland High School Thrust Into Immigration Debate

APTOPIX_Trump_72878.jpg-d5d07_c0-272-4500-2895_s885x516
now playing

Trump Threatens To Walk Away From Health Care

730×420-00585610f279191bc0351419ae93d0f7
now playing

House To Vote On GOP Health Plan

bee attack generic
now playing

Bees Attack City Of Pharr Work Crew

Healthcare_reform
now playing

House GOP Leaders Postpone Health Care Vote

(AP) – Germany’s iconic gummy bear will soon be “Made in USA.”

Bonn-based Haribo, which invented the gummy bear nearly a century ago, said Friday it would open a U.S. factory in Wisconsin in 2020.

Haribo, founded in 1920, has been in the U.S. since 1982 with a sales operation, and is already the top seller of gummy bears in the country, but says it wants to grow further.

Company head Hans Guido Riegel says “Haribo of America is the fastest growing confectionary company in the U.S.A., therefore the step of starting our own production there from 2020 is important for us.”

The $242 million factory near Kenosha is expected to create 400 jobs. Haribo employs 7,000 people worldwide and produces 100 million gummy bears daily at 16 factories in ten countries.

No related posts.

Related Posts
media-5a88bc3cc55245b1a4d362923fc6d1bcDurableGoods

US Durable Goods Orders Rose In February, Led By Aircraft

Zack Cantu 0
694940094001_5371196299001_5371172756001-vs

Trump Administration Approves Keystone XL Pipeline

Zack Cantu 0
trumps-pick-for-budget-chief-could-make-one-of-his-biggest-campaign-promises-less-likely

Budget Chief Says Trump Ready To Move On

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video