Home WORLD Switzerland: Australian, 104, Dies In Assisted Suicide
Switzerland: Australian, 104, Dies In Assisted Suicide
WORLD
0

Switzerland: Australian, 104, Dies In Assisted Suicide

0
0
David Goodall. Photo Exit International AFP
now viewing

Switzerland: Australian, 104, Dies In Assisted Suicide

Paul Ryan, Cathy McMorris Rodgers
now playing

Ryan Defends Trump For Thanking North Korea Leader

IRAQI FORCES PUSH BACK ISIS
now playing

Iraqi Forces Capture 5 Top IS Leaders In Cross-Border Raid

facebook-vows-more-transparency-over-political-ads
now playing

Lawmakers Release Thousands Of Russian Facebook Ads

Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County
now playing

Officials: 21 Bodies Recovered After Dam Burst In Kenya

ISRAEL STRIKING SYRIA IRANIAN FORCES
now playing

White House Condemns Iranian Attacks

DONALD TRUMP AND Kim Jong un
now playing

Trump To Meet With North Korea's Kim In Singapore

GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600
now playing

Texas Suit Could Get DACA On Faster Track To Supreme Court

Karolyi Ranch us olympic gymnastics training
now playing

Five Larry Nassar Survivors Want Texas AG Investigation Into Karolyis

BISD BROWNSVILLE ISD SCHOOL DISTRICT
now playing

Brownsville Schools To Offer Health Care Services For Free

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION STASHHOUSE
now playing

Human Smuggler Stash House Busted In Donna

(AP) – A right-to-die group says 104-year-old Australian biologist David Goodall has ended his life in Switzerland.  Philipp Nitschke, director of Exit International, said Goodall was declared dead at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.  Goodall had traveled to Switzerland to take advantage of the country’s assisted-suicide laws.

The British-born scientist, described by Exit International as its first member, said this week that he had been contemplating the idea of suicide for about 20 years, but only started thinking about it for himself after his quality of life deteriorated over the last year.  He cited a lack of mobility, doctor’s restrictions and an Australian law prohibiting him from taking his own life among his complaints, but he was not ill.

Related posts:

  1. Starr County Gang Member Now A Top 10 Fugitive
  2. Edinburg Couple Sentenced On Sex Trafficking Charges
  3. White House: Fully Committed To Preventing Iran From Getting Nukes
  4. Texas Retail Gasoline Prices Up Average 3 Cents This Week
Related Posts
IRAQI FORCES PUSH BACK ISIS

Iraqi Forces Capture 5 Top IS Leaders In Cross-Border Raid

jsalinas 0
Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County

Officials: 21 Bodies Recovered After Dam Burst In Kenya

jsalinas 0
Syria_86104

Russia: Syria Downed Half Of Israel’s Missiles

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video