Sydney New Year’s Fireworks To Go Ahead Despite Wildfires

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations are underway in Sydney. Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, Sydney's iconic New Year's Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis to show the world "Australia’s resiliency.“ Authorities meanwhile braced for conditions to deteriorate with high temperatures. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

Australia’s prime minister says Sydney’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis to show the world Australia’s resiliency. Authorities meanwhile braced for conditions to deteriorate with high temperatures. Sydney’s western suburbs are set to hit 41 degrees Celsius, or 106 Fahrenheit, on Sunday before peaking later in the week. Fire danger in Sydney and northern New South Wales is currently at very high. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also announced financial support for some volunteer firefighters in New South Wales, the state worst hit by bushfires that have left nine people dead nationwide and razed more than 1,000 homes in the past few months.