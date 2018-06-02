Home WORLD Syria Agency Reports Shells Kill 3 In Damascus
Syria Agency Reports Shells Kill 3 In Damascus
WORLD
0

Syria Agency Reports Shells Kill 3 In Damascus

0
0
SYRIAN BOMBING
now viewing

Syria Agency Reports Shells Kill 3 In Damascus

GOP MEMO
now playing

Trump Has Now Seen Democrats' Classified Memo

IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Trump Blasts 'stupidity' Of US Immigration Laws

SPACE X LAUNCHES BIGGEST ROCKET EVER
now playing

SpaceX Launches Big New Rocket; Lands 2 Boosters

State District Judge Jeanine Howard
now playing

Judge Facing Complaint After Outing Domestic Violence Victim

prison
now playing

Double-Killer Strikes Deal To Get A Chance At Parole

city of harlingen
now playing

Harlingen Launches City Info Search App

MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Illegal Broadcast Antenna Taken Down In Tamaulipas State

EDWIN JACKSON COLTS PLAYER KILLED IN CAR WRECK BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DEPORTED TWICE B4
now playing

Trump: 'Disgraceful' That Man Illegally In US Killed Athlete

DINOSAUR DISCOVER IN EGYPT
now playing

Rare Dinosaur Discovery In Egypt Could Signal More Finds

HAWAII FALSE ALARM NOTICE
now playing

Hawaii Emergency Worker Threatened After Misleading Photo

(AP) – Syria’s state news agency says at least three people have been killed in shelling from rebel areas on parts of the old city of Damascus, the capital.  The SANA news agency reported the shelling Tuesday also left eight civilians injured. It blamed the attack targeting Bab Touma in the old city on armed groups in a region adjacent to the capital.

The Syrian government has kept up a relentless airstrike and shelling campaign against the rebel-held region, eastern Ghouta, for weeks. It has escalated its attacks in recent days, and activists reported that nearly 40 people were killed in the region Tuesday.  Eastern Ghouta, home to about 400,000 people, is also reeling under a siege that has prevented aid from getting in and medical evacuations.

Related posts:

  1. Gunmen Kill 6, Wound 14 At Cockfight Club In Northern Mexico
Related Posts
MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG

Illegal Broadcast Antenna Taken Down In Tamaulipas State

jsalinas 0
DINOSAUR DISCOVER IN EGYPT

Rare Dinosaur Discovery In Egypt Could Signal More Finds

jsalinas 0
HAWAII FALSE ALARM NOTICE

Hawaii Emergency Worker Threatened After Misleading Photo

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video