Syria Agency Reports Shells Kill 3 In Damascus

(AP) – Syria’s state news agency says at least three people have been killed in shelling from rebel areas on parts of the old city of Damascus, the capital. The SANA news agency reported the shelling Tuesday also left eight civilians injured. It blamed the attack targeting Bab Touma in the old city on armed groups in a region adjacent to the capital.

The Syrian government has kept up a relentless airstrike and shelling campaign against the rebel-held region, eastern Ghouta, for weeks. It has escalated its attacks in recent days, and activists reported that nearly 40 people were killed in the region Tuesday. Eastern Ghouta, home to about 400,000 people, is also reeling under a siege that has prevented aid from getting in and medical evacuations.