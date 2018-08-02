Home WORLD Syria Confirms US Airstrike, Reports Casualties
Syria Confirms US Airstrike, Reports Casualties
Syria Confirms US Airstrike, Reports Casualties

(AP) – Syria’s state media say the U.S.-led coalition has bombed government-backed troops in eastern Syria, citing reports of dozens killed and wounded.
The official state news agency SANA reported on Thursday that the overnight attack hit tribal fighters in Khusham, a town in the oil-rich Deir el-Zour province.
SANA says the local fighters were battling IS militants and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the area. The U.S. military said late Wednesday it launched airstrikes on Syrian government-backed troops after as many as 500 attackers began what appeared to be a coordinated assault on the SDF accompanied by U.S. advisers in Deir el-Zour province.
SANA called it an “aggression.” The state Al-Ikhbariyah TV said there were reports that dozens were killed.

