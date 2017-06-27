Home NATIONAL Syria Rejects US Chemical Attack Allegations
Syria Rejects US Chemical Attack Allegations
Syria Rejects US Chemical Attack Allegations

(AP) – A Syrian minister has dismissed a White House statement alleging that President Bashar Assad’s government is preparing a new chemical weapons attack, saying Damascus has not and will not use such arms.
Ali Haidar, the minister for national reconciliation, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the White House statement foreshadowed a “diplomatic battle” that would be waged against Syria in the halls of the U.N.
The U.S. holds Assad’s government responsible for two sarin gas attacks that together killed hundreds of civilians in 2013 and earlier this year.
The White House statement on Monday night was made without forewarning and caught State Department officials by surprise.

