Syrian Activists Say 16 Killed In New Airstrikes

(AP) – Syrian opposition activists say at least 16 people have been killed in new airstrikes on the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, a day after Russian and Syrian government forces battered rebel areas across the country in sweeping air raids.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says at least five towns in the Eastern Ghouta region were hit by Russian or Syrian government airstrikes on Tuesday morning.
The Observatory says 16 people were killed while the activist-run Ghouta Media Center put the toll at 17 dead. Both groups say they expect the death toll to rise.
The airstrikes’ campaign that started on Sunday night shows no signs of abating.
The Syrian Civil Defense search-and-rescue group, which works in opposition areas, says it is “another bloody day for civilians” in Eastern Ghouta.

