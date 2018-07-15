Home WORLD Syrian Government Targets Rebels Near Israel-Occupied Golan
Syrian Government Targets Rebels Near Israel-Occupied Golan
WORLD
0

Syrian Government Targets Rebels Near Israel-Occupied Golan

0
0
Syrian government targets rebels near Israel-occupied Golan
now viewing

Syrian Government Targets Rebels Near Israel-Occupied Golan

Girl who fueled opposition to splitting families joins mom-2
now playing

Girl Who Fueled Opposition To Splitting Families Joins Mom

PLANE CRASH
now playing

2 Dead In Crash Of Small Plane

Klarissa Ramirez, 19. Photo courtesy of of the Odessa American
now playing

Woman Charged With Capital Murder For Baby Death

Chicago man ran away, reached to waist
now playing

Video: Chicago Man Ran Away, Reached To Waist

shooting-investigation
now playing

Details Emerge On Gunman's Death, Earlier Case

DONALD TRUMP AND VLAD PUTIN FINLAND SUMMIT
now playing

Supporters Cheer As Trump Nears Helsinki Hotel

9154682_web1_femaweb
now playing

FEMA Teams Going Door-To-Door With Info On Boating Flood Relief

courtgavel
now playing

Murder Indictment Leveled Against Brownsville Man Stemming From Bar Dispute

boil water advisory lifted
now playing

Brownsville Officials Lift Weekend Boil Water Order

laguna atascosa
now playing

Key Road Inside Laguna Atascosa Closing For Major Reconstruction

(AP) – Activists say Syrian government missiles have struck a rebel-held area near the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in the latest phase in an offensive to end the insurgents’ presence in southern Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says government forces fired more than 800 missiles at an area between northern Daraa and Quneitra countryside, about 4 kilometers or 2.5 miles from the frontier with the Golan Heights.

The government’s push against the last pockets of the armed opposition – including an area controlled by militants affiliated with the Islamic State group – comes after it secured control of most of Daraa province in an offensive that began in June.

In a deal to seal the government’s victory, hundreds of rebels are to be evacuated to opposition-held Idlib.

Related posts:

  1. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  2. Algeria Halts Migrant Expulsions To Sahara After Outrage
  3. Details Emerge On Gunman’s Death, Earlier Case
  4. The Latest: Nielsen Downplays 2018 Russia election Threat
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND VLAD PUTIN FINLAND SUMMIT

Supporters Cheer As Trump Nears Helsinki Hotel

jsalinas 0
THAI BOYS SOCCOR PLAYERS IN HOSPITAL

Boys Meant To Stay 1 Hour In Cave, But Floods Trapped Them

jsalinas 0
SAHARA DESERT ALGIERIA NOT BANASHING REFUGEES TO SAHARA

Algeria Halts Migrant Expulsions To Sahara After Outrage

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video