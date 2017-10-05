Home WORLD Syrian Kurds Take Largest Dam, Town From IS
Syrian Kurds Take Largest Dam, Town From IS
WORLD
0

Syrian Kurds Take Largest Dam, Town From IS

0
0
SYRIAN KURDS TAKE DAM AND TOWN IS CONTROLLED
now viewing

Syrian Kurds Take Largest Dam, Town From IS

Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer
now playing

Senate Dems Want Special Counsel On Russia Probe

REWARD OFFERED
now playing

New Reward Offered In Nahomi Rodriguez Murder

Band of brothers 3 siblings graduating from West Point
now playing

Band Of Brothers: 3 Siblings Graduating From West Point

DWAYNE JOHNSON
now playing

Rock Nation? Dwayne Johnson Considering Run For White House

CHRIS BERMAN WIFE DIES IN CAR CRASH
now playing

Wife Of ESPN Broadcaster Chris Berman Dies In Crash

police20lights20generic
now playing

Elderly Man Kills Self, Said He Killed Wife With Alzheimer's

JAMES COMEY
now playing

Comey Asked For More Resources For Russia Probe

INAPPROPRIATE STUDENT TEACHER RELATIONSHIP
now playing

House OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships

IMMIGRATION LOCKUP CHILDREN
now playing

Texas Votes To Give Immigration Lockups Child Care Licenses

VISA US VISA
now playing

Far Fewer Refugees Entering US Despite Travel Ban Setbacks

(AP) – U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces say they have captured the country’s largest dam and a nearby town from the Islamic State group.  The fighters known as Syrian Democratic Forces, which are mostly Kurdish-led but also include Arab fighters, say they expelled IS militants from the Tabqa Dam and the nearby town, also called Tabqa, on Wednesday.

Tabqa is the latest IS stronghold to fall to the Kurdish-led opposition fighters as they advance toward the Islamic State group’s de facto capital of Raqqa – the seat of the militants’ so-called caliphate along the Euphrates River.  The fall of Tabqa leaves no other major urban settlements on the road to Raqqa, about 40 kilometers, or 25 miles, away.

Related posts:

  1. Kurdish Fighters Welcome US Aid
  2. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
  3. Fireworks Cache Explodes In Mexico, Killing At Least 12
  4. 5 Killed, Including Police Officer, Bystander, In Latest Reynosa Violence
Related Posts
cropped_4533955045

Kurdish Fighters Welcome US Aid

Zack Cantu 0
1019834533

Trump To Meet Top Russian Diplomat At The White House

Zack Cantu 0
eae7511c4c084c8baf7e7fedc97cde87-780×530

S. Korea’s Leader Willing To Visit North, Talk To US, China

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video