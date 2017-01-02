Syrian Man Turned Back In Philadelphia In Shock

(AP) – A Syrian man who was detained with his family upon arrival in Philadelphia and forced to board a plane back home because of Trump’s executive order says he is still in shock. Bassam Abu Assali was turned back over the weekend despite having an immigration visa. He says he would never have made the journey if he knew he would be humiliated this way. Abu Assali also says he would still like to live in the United States if he is allowed and that he believes “America has democracy, freedoms and human rights” despite what happened. He spoke to The Associated Press in the Syrian capital on Wednesday. Abu Assali also said that he believes Trump’s ban is an “individual” act that does not reflect the position of the U.S. government.