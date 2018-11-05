Home WORLD Syrian Media Report Rebels Leave Capital Suburb
(AP) – Syrian state media and a war monitor say opposition fighters and their families have left three southern suburbs of the capital Damascus, bringing the area under government control for the first time in years.

State news agency SANA says opposition fighters who decided to stay in the suburbs of Babila, Beit Sahem and Yalda will hand over the weapons and return to normal life.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a total of 8,400 fighters and civilians left the area since May 3 and the last group left Thursday night.

SANA said police forces are getting ready to enter the area on Friday to guarantee security.  The Observatory said that Russian and Syrian police have already started entering the towns.

