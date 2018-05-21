Syrian Military Declares Victory In Capital

(AP) – Syria’s military says it has retaken the last neighborhoods in southern Damascus held by the Islamic State group and is declaring the capital and its surroundings “completely safe” and free of any militant presence.

In an army statement broadcast on Syrian TV Monday, Gen. Ali Mayhoub says the army captured the former IS strongholds in the Palestinian Yarmouk camp and Hajar al-Aswad after a monthlong campaign.

The gains by President Bashar Assad’s troops bring greater Damascus – including its far-flung suburbs – fully under government control for the first time since the war began in 2011.

Mayhoub says “Damascus and its surroundings are completely secure.” The fighting in southern Damascus has left scores of dead on both sides and caused massive destruction in the Yarmouk camp, which was a built-up residential area, and its surroundings.