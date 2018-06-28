Home WORLD Syrian Refugees Living In Lebanon Start Returning To Syria
(AP) – Dozens of Syrian refugees in Lebanon have started to cross the border, going back home to war-torn Syria.
In the Lebanese border town of Arsal, about 400 Syrians are expected to make the crossing on Thursday, after having requested permission from the Lebanese and Syrian governments.
It’s the first batch of refugees to return to Syria from Arsal.
The repatriation comes amid a row between the Lebanese government and the U.N. refugee agency. Beirut accuses the agency of trying to discourage refugees from returning home, accusations the UNHCR rejects.
The refugees gathered in the Wadi Hmeid area in Arsal, where a Lebanese security officer checked their IDs against a list, before allowing them to cross into Syria.
Most of those returning are farmers, some on pickup trucks and tractors.

