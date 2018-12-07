Syrian troops raise national flag over Daraa

(AP) – Syrian state TV says the government has raised the national flag over Daraa, the south Syrian city that was the cradle of the 2011 revolt against President Bashar Assad’s rule.

The al-Ikhbariya TV station is broadcasting footage of officials raising the government’s two-star flag over the rubble of the city after rebels agreed to give up the town earlier Thursday.

Daraa has suffered catastrophic damage as one of the cities at the center of Syria’s seven-year-long civil war. At least 400,000 people have been killed and 11 million people displaced in the fighting between the government, rebels, and the Islamic State group.