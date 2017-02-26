Home WORLD Syrian Warplanes Pound Rebel-Held Area In Central City
Syrian Warplanes Pound Rebel-Held Area In Central City
WORLD
0

Syrian Warplanes Pound Rebel-Held Area In Central City

0
0
AIRSTRIKES
now viewing

Syrian Warplanes Pound Rebel-Held Area In Central City

EGYPTIAN EGYPT CHRISTIANS
now playing

Egyptian Christians Fearing Terror Flee Sinai For 4th Day

medical-marijuana
now playing

Man's Texas Arrest Shows Conflicts Over Medical Marijuana

police-lightbar
now playing

Police Say Woman Killed After Firing At Officers

REWARD OFFERED
now playing

Reward At $40,000 In Slaying Where Son Killed Protecting Mom

GAVEL AND UNITED STATES FLAG
now playing

Air Force Sergeant Convicted Of Misconduct With 8 Women

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Security Guard Killed At Subway Sandwich Shop

GET OUT MOVIE PIC
now playing

Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' Scares Up Big $30.5 Million Debut

GAS PRICES
now playing

US Gas Price Rises 2 Cents Over 2 Weeks, To $2.33 A Gallon

white-house
now playing

White House Dodging Questions Of Sessions' Role In FBI Probe

SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS
now playing

Officials: Trump Isn't Cutting Medicare, Social Security

(AP) — Syrian opposition activists say government warplanes are pounding a rebel-held neighborhood in the central city of Homs, killing at least three and wounding dozens. Sunday’s airstrikes came a day after the al-Waer neighborhood was subjected to more than 40 air raids that killed and wounded dozens. The airstrikes appear to be in retaliation for militant attacks in the city on Saturday that killed a senior security officer and at least 31 others.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the al-Waer-based activist Bebars al-Talawy said the airstrikes killed three people. The Observatory said that in addition to the airstrikes, al-Waer is being subjected to shelling. The swift, high-profile attacks against the Military Intelligence and State Security offices were claimed by an al-Qaida-linked insurgent coalition known as the Levant Liberation Committee.

Related posts:

  1. Security Guard Killed At Subway Sandwich Shop
  2. Paris Mayor Fires Back At Trump For Insulting Her City
  3. Ex-Edcouch City Official Charged In Cocaine Deal
  4. Brownsville City Commissioner Deborah Portillo Decided Against A Second Term
Related Posts
EGYPTIAN EGYPT CHRISTIANS

Egyptian Christians Fearing Terror Flee Sinai For 4th Day

jsalinas 0
MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG

Mexican Town’s Residents Kill 3 Men Accused Of Car Theft

jsalinas 0
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo

Paris Mayor Fires Back At Trump For Insulting Her City

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video