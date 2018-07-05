Home NATIONAL Syria’s Kurds Put IS On Trial With Focus On Reconciliation
Syria's Kurds Put IS On Trial With Focus On Reconciliation
Syria’s Kurds Put IS On Trial With Focus On Reconciliation

Syria’s Kurds Put IS On Trial With Focus On Reconciliation

(AP) – After defeating the Islamic State group in battle, Syria’s Kurds are now eager to show they can bring justice against the militant group’s members, and the emphasis is on leniency and reconciliation.
The aim is to extend bridges to the Arabs they now rule within the 25 percent of territory in Syria the Kurds control and win international legitimacy. So they abolished the death penalty, offer reduced sentences to militants who turn themselves in and have given amnesties to build ties with Arab tribes.
This is in marked contrast to Iraq, where harsh and swift verdicts on IS suspects seem geared to vengeance.
The Syrian Kurds built their justice system from scratch but lack any international recognition, which complicates their efforts to bring hundreds of foreign fighters to trial.

