TABC Spring Break Stings Find Higher Compliance With Underage Drinking Laws

More convenience and liquor stores in the Rio Grande Valley are complying with Texas liquor laws. That’s what the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission found during its annual Spring Break undercover sting operations.

As part of the operations, underage volunteers under the supervision of TABC agents try to buy alcohol at liquor retailers in and around South Padre Island and Corpus Christi. The TABC says during this Spring Break period, 93 percent of the retailers refused the sale – an almost 3 percent improvement over last spring.

In and near South Padre Island, agents conducted 287 undercover stings and recorded 14 violations. The TABC also placed undercover agents inside bars and nightclubs to watch if bartenders were serving alcohol to already intoxicated customers. There have been no results released from those operations.