TABC, Teen Volunteers Teaming Up To Catch Alcohol Law Violations

Convenience store owners and bartenders won’t know it, but an agent with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will be testing them over the next couple of weeks. It’s Spring Break time, and the TABC is conducting a series of undercover stings. They’re aimed at catching retailers selling beer to underage customers, and stopping bartenders from serving alcohol to already intoxicated patrons.

The stings are targeting convenience stores, and bars and nightclubs, in and around Spring Break destinations like South Padre Island and Corpus Christi. During similar operations last year, TABC agents checked out almost 15-hundred retailers. They were happy to learn more than 90 percent were complying with state alcohol laws.