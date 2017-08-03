Home LOCAL TABC, Teen Volunteers Teaming Up To Catch Alcohol Law Violations
TABC, Teen Volunteers Teaming Up To Catch Alcohol Law Violations
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

TABC, Teen Volunteers Teaming Up To Catch Alcohol Law Violations

0
0
alcohol generic bar tabc
now viewing

TABC, Teen Volunteers Teaming Up To Catch Alcohol Law Violations

texas-capital
now playing

Senate OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Willacy County Hands Over Tent-City Facility To Private Prison Firm

FATAL FIRE
now playing

Firefighters Say 19 Dead In Fire At Guatemala Child Shelter

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem
now playing

Israeli PM To Visit Russia For Security Meetings On Syria

MILITARY GAY PARADE POLITICIANS PAN VOTE TO BAR GAY VETS FROM PARADE
now playing

UPDATE: Politicians Pan Vote To Bar Gay Vets From Parade

GAVEL LAW JUDGE JURY ATTORNY LAWYER
now playing

Penalty Possible For Judge; Kids Detained For Not Seeing Dad

MISSISSIPPI FLAG CONFEDERATE TOPIC COLLEGES
now playing

Mississippi House To Colleges: Fly Flag Or Lose Tax Break

DONALD TRUMP VERSUS NBC NEWS
now playing

NBC Chief To Trump: We Won't Be Intimidated

FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY GENERIC
now playing

FBI's Comey: 'You're stuck with me for another 6 1/2 years'

APPLE
now playing

Apple: Many WikiLeaks Flaws Fixed Weeks Ago

Convenience store owners and bartenders won’t know it, but an agent with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will be testing them over the next couple of weeks. It’s Spring Break time, and the TABC is conducting a series of undercover stings. They’re aimed at catching retailers selling beer to underage customers, and stopping bartenders from serving alcohol to already intoxicated patrons.

The stings are targeting convenience stores, and bars and nightclubs, in and around Spring Break destinations like South Padre Island and Corpus Christi. During similar operations last year, TABC agents checked out almost 15-hundred retailers. They were happy to learn more than 90 percent were complying with state alcohol laws.

Related posts:

  1. Senators Seek Evidence To Support Trump’s Wiretapping Claim
  2. China Says NKorea Could Suspend Nukes For Halt In US Drills
  3. Construction Starts On Model Regional Public Center
  4. Woman Gave Up Beer For Lent, Wins Case Hauled By Clydesdales
Related Posts
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Willacy County Hands Over Tent-City Facility To Private Prison Firm

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP VERSUS NBC NEWS

NBC Chief To Trump: We Won’t Be Intimidated

jsalinas 0
TRUMP WIRETAPPING ALLEGATIONS

Senators Seek Evidence To Support Trump’s Wiretapping Claim

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video