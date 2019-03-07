TABC, Tx-Dot, Local D-A’s Teaming Up To Catch Spring Break Alcohol Law Violators

The annual migration of college students and other spring breakers to South Padre Island is underway.

Thousands of partiers are arriving this weekend, and by the middle of the month, tens of thousands of people will be crowding into hotels and homes and onto the beaches. And in response, a number of safety initiatives are underway – one involving the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. TABC agents will be conducting a series of undercover stings, at convenience stores and in bars and nightclubs.

The initiative is aimed at stopping retailers from selling beer to underage customers, and stopping bartenders from serving alcohol to already intoxicated patrons.

Also, TX-DOT has launched its “Plan While You Can” campaign – an effort to urge local spring breakers to plan to have someone sober behind the wheel. In addition, the district attorneys of Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties have teamed up for a tri-county anti-drunk driving campaign in which extra law enforcers will be patrolling the roads looking out for intoxicated drivers.