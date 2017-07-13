Home WORLD Taiwan Leader Calls Liu Xiaobo A Rights Warrior
Taiwan Leader Calls Liu Xiaobo A Rights Warrior
Taiwan Leader Calls Liu Xiaobo A Rights Warrior

Liu Xiaobo
Taiwan Leader Calls Liu Xiaobo A Rights Warrior

(AP) – Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has expressed condolences over Liu Xiaobo’s death, saying she had the “highest esteem for this human rights warrior.”

Tsai, who is loathed by Beijing for her refusal to endorse its view that Taiwan is Chinese territory, wrote on her Facebook page that Liu’s passing would be marked by all those around the world concerned with Chinese human rights.  She urged China to grant its citizens democratic rights and freedoms, saying, “We hope the mainland Chinese authorities will display the self-confidence to grant the people of mainland China the natural right of democracy and freedom and open up new prospects for relations” between China and Taiwan.

China’s government made no immediate official comment on Liu’s passing, although state broadcaster CCTV issued a brief statement on its English-language website.  Reporting his death, CCTV said Liu had been “jailed for engaging in activities designed to overthrow the Chinese government.”  “Liu was sentenced to 11 years in jail on December 25, 2009, after a local court in Beijing convicted him of agitation aimed at subverting the government,” it said.

